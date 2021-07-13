Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $154.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $154.75 million. Avalara posted sales of $116.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,798 shares of company stock worth $10,000,090 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.74. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

