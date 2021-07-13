Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

NYSE AVT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 788,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,619. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

