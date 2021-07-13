Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) to Post -$1.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.26) and the highest is ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:BPMC traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,192. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

