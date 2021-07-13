Analysts Anticipate Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covetrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Covetrus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covetrus will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covetrus.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,790.00. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,625 shares of company stock worth $1,104,467.

CVET traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 470,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,928. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

