Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

