Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NYSE:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NYSE:EXAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.51). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00.

EXAS opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

