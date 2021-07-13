Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

