Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GLPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.