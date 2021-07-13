Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 403,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,037. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,250.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

