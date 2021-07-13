Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

INTU opened at $505.10 on Tuesday. Intuit has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $508.63.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Insiders sold 169,161 shares of company stock worth $73,050,560 over the last quarter.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

