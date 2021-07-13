Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MTSI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. 369,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,016. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $5,712,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,023 shares of company stock worth $11,620,546.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.