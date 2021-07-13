Analysts Anticipate Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marqeta’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marqeta.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00.

MQ opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

