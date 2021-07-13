Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Overstock.com also posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Shares of NYSE OSTK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.70. 2,156,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,914. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $1,020,867.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

