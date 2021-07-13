Analysts Anticipate Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.04. Sonos reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonos will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonos.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,287. Sonos has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,926.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.