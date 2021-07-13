Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

