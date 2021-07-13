Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.05). Visteon posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

NYSE VC traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 162,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,224. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 9,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $1,295,287.44.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

