Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NYSE:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NYSE:CRUS) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

NYSE CRUS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,985. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

