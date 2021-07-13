Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) to announce earnings per share of $10.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.44 and the lowest is $8.68. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.22. The company had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,586. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

