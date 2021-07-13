Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,692 shares of company stock worth $3,587,127.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.