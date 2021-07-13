Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FEYE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,629. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

