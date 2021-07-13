Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HALO) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HALO) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.65. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Shares of HALO opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

