Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 41,661 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,116,931.41. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. Insiders sold 15,211,100 shares of company stock worth $409,314,981 in the last 90 days.

LESL traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

