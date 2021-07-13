Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EYE) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 265,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,601. National Vision has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

