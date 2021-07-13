Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TPTX) to Announce -$1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TPTX) to report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

NYSE:TPTX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 228,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,594. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

