Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

