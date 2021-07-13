Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.