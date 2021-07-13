Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/6/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/6/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/25/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/18/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/16/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/1/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.
