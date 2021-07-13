Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

7/1/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $73.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

6/11/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

