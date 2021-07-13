Analyzing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Peak Corp II and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90

BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $30.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.26 $23.50 million $0.61 51.52

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Star Peak Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Peak Corp II Company Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

