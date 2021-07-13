Analyzing Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Karat Packaging and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies 1.58% 5.30% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Core Molding Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $222.36 million 0.60 $8.16 million N/A N/A

Core Molding Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Karat Packaging and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

