Analyzing Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Univest Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.13 $39.12 million $4.66 12.90 Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.76 $46.92 million $1.64 15.98

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univest Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 28.01% 13.63% 1.06% Univest Financial 27.45% 11.68% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Metropolitan Bank and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.14%. Univest Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.03%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Univest Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 40 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

