Analyzing Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) & Its Peers

Pharma-Bio Serv (NYSE: PBSV) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pharma-Bio Serv to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million $2.05 million 13.00 Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors $1.66 billion $99.22 million 44.21

Pharma-Bio Serv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharma-Bio Serv and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors 154 611 878 19 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Pharma-Bio Serv’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pharma-Bio Serv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 6.45% 6.10% 4.55% Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors -41.84% -18.92% -7.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv’s rivals have a beta of 2.35, indicating that their average stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv rivals beat Pharma-Bio Serv on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

