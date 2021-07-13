Analyzing Spark Networks (LOV) and Its Rivals

Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV) is one of 64 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spark Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spark Networks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $233.04 million -$46.61 million -19.92 Spark Networks Competitors $752.66 million $48.45 million 5.51

Spark Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks Competitors -92.43% -63.20% -6.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spark Networks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks Competitors 259 1009 1555 86 2.50

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 15.28%. Given Spark Networks’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Spark Networks rivals beat Spark Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

