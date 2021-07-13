Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAN. dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,980 shares of company stock worth $8,625,514 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $10,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 711,697 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

