Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $12,874.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

