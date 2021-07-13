Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $177.24 million and $2.83 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,482,052 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

