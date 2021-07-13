Andra AP fonden Acquires 900 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $484.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.97. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

