Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

