Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.12% of HUYA worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 216,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NYSE HUYA opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

