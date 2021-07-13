Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

