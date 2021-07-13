Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

