Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $673.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $694.47. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

