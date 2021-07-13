Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.14% of DouYu International worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

