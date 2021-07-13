Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.