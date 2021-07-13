Andra AP fonden Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,871,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,744,000 after acquiring an additional 267,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.31. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

