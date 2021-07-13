Andra AP fonden Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $685.70 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 billion, a PE ratio of 685.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

