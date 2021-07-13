Andra AP fonden Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.