Andra AP fonden Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,729.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,615.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,417.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,664.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

