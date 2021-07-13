Andra AP fonden Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

