Andra AP fonden Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $45,817,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 189.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

