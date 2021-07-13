Andra AP fonden Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,209.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $904.00 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,208.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

